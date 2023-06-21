Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Prince William & Prince Harry Both Face Challenges To Stay ‘Relevant’ in Very Different Ways

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge attend the RAF100 flypast at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 10th July 2018. Plus Icon
Prince Harry, Prince William James Whatling/MEGA.
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 1987 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana of Wales smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry, foreground, and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace on the island of Mallorca, Spain. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP Photo/John Redman, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 1989 file photo, Britain's Prince William gets a handshake from Frederika Blair-Turner, the headmistress of Wetherby School in Notting Hill as his little brother Prince Harry, 4, smiles, clutching his schoolbag with their mother, Diana, the Princess Diana of Wales in the background. Princess Diana’s little boy, the devil-may-care red-haired prince with the charming smile is about to become a father. The arrival of the first child for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will complete the transformation of Harry from troubled teen to family man, from source of concern to source of national pride. (AP Photo/Gill Allen, File)
Diana, Princess of Wales, enjoys a ride on the Maid of Mist in Niagara Falls, Ont., in this Oct., 1991, photo, with her sons Prince Harry, 7, and Prince William, 9. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)
Princess Diana leaves the Natural History Museum after a dinosaur exhibition with her sons Prince Harry, left, and Prince William, on April 13, 1992. (AP Photo/Gill Allen)
Prince William & Prince Harry’s Life in Photos, From Prep School Playmates to Husbands & Fathers 34 Images

There has been so much written about the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry and when they will reconcile. Even though the Duke of Sussex is no longer in his senior role, he has more in common with his older brother than he may realize — and it could be the one thing that could bring them together.

Christopher Andersen, author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, noted to Fox News that “there seems to be no real interest on the part of either brother to repair all the damage that’s been done” and “they both have plenty on their plate.” However, he points out the similarities in what they are both facing even though their jobs are very different.

“William has assumed a huge burden as Prince of Wales. The future of a teetering monarchy rests squarely on his shoulders,” he explained. “Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are scrambling to ink huge deals that will make them tons of money and essentially keep them in the game of being ‘relevant.’” The Prince of Wales is trying to keep the royal family “relevant” by helping his father modernize the monarchy while the Duke of Sussex is currently rebranding and reinventing himself after exiting his royal life.

Neither William nor Harry are in an enviable position, they have a lot of work ahead of them. If they could only put their feud aside — just for a moment — and realize that they face similar struggles even though their journey is different. They could be a powerful force together as a future king and a private citizen but that means dropping their egos at the door and coming to an understanding that their differences really aren’t that far apart.

Princess Diana, William Harry Prince Philip

