Prince William & Prince Harry Both Face Challenges To Stay ‘Relevant’ in Very Different Ways

There has been so much written about the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry and when they will reconcile. Even though the Duke of Sussex is no longer in his senior role, he has more in common with his older brother than he may realize — and it could be the one thing that could bring them together.

Christopher Andersen, author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, noted to Fox News that “there seems to be no real interest on the part of either brother to repair all the damage that’s been done” and “they both have plenty on their plate.” However, he points out the similarities in what they are both facing even though their jobs are very different.

“William has assumed a huge burden as Prince of Wales. The future of a teetering monarchy rests squarely on his shoulders,” he explained. “Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are scrambling to ink huge deals that will make them tons of money and essentially keep them in the game of being ‘relevant.’” The Prince of Wales is trying to keep the royal family “relevant” by helping his father modernize the monarchy while the Duke of Sussex is currently rebranding and reinventing himself after exiting his royal life.

Neither William nor Harry are in an enviable position, they have a lot of work ahead of them. If they could only put their feud aside — just for a moment — and realize that they face similar struggles even though their journey is different. They could be a powerful force together as a future king and a private citizen but that means dropping their egos at the door and coming to an understanding that their differences really aren’t that far apart.

