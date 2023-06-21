Prince Harry & Meghan Markle May Make the Ultimate Move in Separating Themselves From the Windsor Family

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get ready to turn a new leaf with their media empire, it seems experts are convinced they’re about to make a huge move. No, they’re not going to get rid of their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they may get rid of their Windsor surname.

Royal author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors Tom Bower said to GB News per Express that the two may change their surname to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana’s surname Spencer in a “bid to align with Diana.”

“What’s really interesting in the rebranding of the Sussexes, is that Meghan decided her real object in life was to be Diana,” Bower said. “That has always been her passion, that has also been Harry’s passion and Meghan went to the extent of suggesting that they should drop the name Windsor and take the surname Spencer. So she’d be Meghan Spencer – the new Diana.”

He added, “They’ve discussed it not only by themselves but with others too. This isn’t something they’ve plucked out of their minds. They were actively trying to recast themselves as Harry and Meghan Spencer. He’d take his mother’s name too. It’s all about the break-off. They’d also give up the Sussex title because instead, you’ve got the new incarnation of Diana.”

It’s no secret that the Spare author and Meghan often honor Diana whenever they can, and this gesture would not only pay tribute to her, but truly separate themselves from the family they often criticize.

