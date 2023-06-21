These Members of Donald Trump’s Team Reportedly Have Strong Feelings About Ivanka & Jared Kushner Not Returning

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though many expected former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner to remain by Donald’s side, those thoughts were immediately crushed in Nov 2022. Back then, Ivanka made a firm statement that she would be stepping away from politics, and days ago, Donald confirmed that Ivanka, Kushner, Donald Trump Jr, and Eric Trump wouldn’t return to work in politics with him. And there seems to be one group that seems happier than the rest about this news.

Multiple insiders told Daily Beast that Donald’s aides are actually rejoicing over the fact that The Trump Card author and Kushner won’t be returning at all. One insider said that an advisor of Donald even joked, “There will be fewer Democrats around the second time! [Kushner] is a double nepo baby.”

So it’s clear that if this response is accurate, those two aren’t actually the most loved by Donald’s aides.

Furthermore, another one of Donald’s advisors told the outlet, “It’s probably better for them, the campaign, and ultimately the admin if it comes to that, to just go ahead and say they won’t be in there. There was celebrating going on in Trumpworld.”

And another added that this shocking response came from the“frustration with Trump’s staffing,” adding, “The issue is not Ivanka and Jared, although they represent it. The issue is we must do a better job hiring.”

So it seems almost everyone, including Ivanka and Kushner, are happy they are out of the political game.

Related story Melania Trump's Decision To Stay Off the Campaign Trail Reportedly Has Donald Trump Staffers Baffled

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

