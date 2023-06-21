Kate Middleton & Prince William May Try To Avoid a Move to Royal Lodge for This Unexpected Reason

The saga over Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge continues as rumors swirl around who will live there in the future. While some insiders believe King Charles III is trying to evict his younger brother in favor of Prince William and Kate Middleton moving in — there might be an unexpected reason why this real estate move will never happen.

Even though Adelaide Cottage is a tight fit for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, a Page Six insider insists that they are “extremely happy” in their home. It might be nice to upgrade to the 30-room Royal Lodge after squeezing into the four-bedroom cottage, but William and Kate are looking to avoid any controversy.

They reportedly are going to stay on Windsor grounds because the top-notch security provided on the estate is already a built-in budget item for U.K. taxpayers. If Kate and William move to Royal Lodge, that’s going to be an additional (and expensive) bill for the country because it “lies outside the security perimeter of Windsor Castle.” Since Prince Andrew is no longer in his senior role, King Charles is picking up the tab and not passing along the bill to taxpayers.

It’s wise for the palace to be mindful of financial optics, especially when the country is undergoing a cost-of-living crisis. They’ve seen plenty of anti-monarchy protests in the months leading up to King Charles III’s coronation, and they don’t want to give their critics any additional material. Kate and William are staying put while Andrew has to figure out a way to make money for the upkeep of Royal Lodge since he reportedly finds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home, Frogmore Cottage, not to his liking.

