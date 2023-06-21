King Charles III’s 3-Word Response to Queen Camilla’s Orders During Trooping the Color Were Revealed by a Lip Reader

A lip reader who kept a close eye on interactions between the Royal Family at this year’s Trooping the Color caught King Charles III‘s cheeky response to Queen Camilla during their balcony appearance.

The new monarchs made their second balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace since being crowned King and Queen in May, and were joined by members of the Royal Family as they greeted crowds lined along the Mall in London. Trooping The Color celebrates the official birthday of the British sovereign.

Here are some of the best photos from his week’s Royal Ascot. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/jcVW2eQ4w4 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 20, 2023

While crowds watched from afar, Charles and Camilla were seen speaking to one another which lip reader Jeremy Freeman believes was a somewhat audacious exchange. Freeman revealed his interpretations of the June 17 conversation to The Mirror.

The exchange happened when Camilla put a hand on the King’s shoulder after he pulled back slightly while watching the British Royal Air Force flyover. Freeman says that Camilla, 75, order her husband, 74, “Don’t walk away, you know I can’t walk on my throne/own.” To which, Charles replied: “Oh deary me.”

A cardinal rule of royal etiquette dictates that no one can walk in front of a reigning sovereign and those in lower ranks than the King are generally expected to wait for him to walk anywhere. In the royal order of precedence, no one outranks King Charles, so perhaps Camilla was concerned that she could not wait behind for long if he was to exit the balcony before the appearance was over.

The balcony appearance was shortly followed by a traditional parade and changing of the guard in which Charles became the first monarch in over 30 years to take part in the ceremony on horseback. These events also kicked off a rather busy week for the royals who also have the Royal Ascot on their calendars.

