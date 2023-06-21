Tori Spelling Signals She Is Done With Dean McDermott Marriage by Sending a Not-So-Subtle Message

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tori Spelling’s 17-year marriage to Dean McDermott has been a yo-yo of breakups and reconciliations, but this time, it might be for real. After McDermott posted, and then deleted, an Instagram message about their recent split, he was seen taking boxes out of their marital home — and Spelling used a paparazzi shot to send him a very clear message.

The 50-year-old actress was snapped at a friend’s house wearing an oversized white T-shirt with a red heart on the left side. The blue text over the heart reads, “Boys Lie” — there’s no mistaking what message Spelling is sending McDermott through the press. (See the photos HERE.) She looked upset and was embraced by a friend, who wrapped their arms around her upon her arrival.

This wouldn’t be the first time fans have seen Spelling and McDermott play out their relationship in public. After his 2014 high-profile cheating scandal (a precursor to 2023’s Tom Sandoval’s “Scandoval” on Vanderpump Rules), the duo took their reconciliation to TV with the reality show, True Tori. Fans have also witnessed Spelling send out family Christmas cards in 2021 without McDermott in them — so the public message seems to be right on track for them.

The Canadian actor is the only one who spoke out about their divorce, Spelling has kept quiet on her social media pages. With five kids to worry about, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, it’s easy to understand why she’s not sharing too much information this time around. However, she doesn’t need to when a simple article of clothing tells a very strong tale.

