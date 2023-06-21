Queen Camilla Might Be the Real Problem in Ending the Royal Family Feud With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are always the one who get blamed first for the royal feud, but there seems to be more chatter lately about one particular person at the palace who keeps the rift going: Queen Camilla. It’s no secret that there’s no love lost between King Charles III’s second wife and his youngest son, especially after Harry spelled out his feelings toward her in his memoir, Spare. However, her interference may not be helping Charles’ relationship with Harry.

Royal sources spoke to Page Six about how vocal Camilla reportedly was about her relief that “Meghan and Harry weren’t” at this year’s Royal Ascot. That seems like a strange sentiment given the fact that 2018 was the last time the couple attended the event, so it would be odd for them to fly overseas when they weren’t even invited to Trooping the Colour. But Camilla’s apparent disdain for the dynamic duo goes deeper than that, according to the palace insider.

“Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally — he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them every time,” they added. “Camilla knows not to go too far, as Charles still loves Harry. Everyone blames Meghan for the entire mess.” Yet Queen Camilla seems to be willing to go far enough that Charles and Harry are nowhere near healing their obvious wounds from the family feud. It might be just enough meddling for the king to keep his son at an arm’s length distance.

Tom Jennings, director of the documentary Charles: In His Own Words, explained why the king is so loyal to Camilla. “You know, look at Camilla. It’s probably the longest game,” he shared with SheKnows. “He knew her in 1970. It didn’t work out. They both got married [to other people], they continue to see each other. And here we are 53 years later, they’re married.” At this point, nothing is going to come between Charles and Camilla with that unbreakable bond, even if it means a sad rift with his youngest son.

