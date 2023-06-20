Keith Urban Gushes About Nicole Kidman in an Adorable Birthday Tribute

Keith Urban shared a gushing tribute to Nicole Kidman as she celebrated her 56th birthday. The actress, whose birthday is on June 20, received some words of love and appreciation from her husband of almost 17 years via his Instagram.

“To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!! xxxxxx,” Urban, 55, wrote alongside a photo of Kidman facing away from the camera while facing an owl perched in a tree.

In the photo, a casual-looking Kidman wears her blonde hair tied back into a ponytail under a pink cap while on a hike with her husband.

The long-lasting Australian couple are no strangers to PDA and heartfelt tributes to one another. In fact, Kidman shared a post of her own for Urban’s 55th birthday back in October writing, “Happy birthday my love,” alongside a snap of them kissing.

Kidman and Urban wed back in 2006 after a year of dating. They share two daughters, 14-year-old Sunday and 12-year-old Faith. Kidman is also a mother to a 30-year-old daughter, Isabella, and a 28-year-old son, Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Urban wasn’t the only star to wish Kidman a “Happy Birthday,” close friend and British actress Naomi Watts also posted a tribute, writing, “Happy birthday my darling friend (sic) here’s to more years of deep friendship and fun adventures. Love you to the moon. So grateful for your love and support.”

