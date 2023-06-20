Carrie Underwood Turned Heads for Multiple Reasons in This Super-Rare Bikini Snapshot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Carrie Underwood just posted a snapshot to her Instagram that made people do a double take for two reasons: the fact that she’s rocking a colorful bikini and is rocking it with no makeup on!

On June 20, the Find Your Faith author shared a showstopping photo of herself on her Instagram story with the caption reading, “Finally… sunshine! Haven’t seen the sun in 6 days… feels good!”

In photos obtained by DailyMail, we see a bare-faced Underwood showing off her tan skin and abs while rocking a vibrant, tiny green bikini that perfectly shows off her toned physique. She paired the gold-accented swimwear with chunky rings and brown sunnies.

Truly, she’s in her element, and we’re obsessed with this super-rare bikini snapshot from the no-makeup beauty!

While her bikini pics are on the rare side, her posting confident selfies is something we can always expect from the Soul Surfer star. In a previous interview with Taste of Country, she talked about how she gets more and more confident every year.

“I think confidence … it gives way to being sexy,” she said. “There’s something sexy about being confident in yourself, and I feel like the older I get, the more confidence I have in myself in that way.”

Underwood added, “I think it’s probably always subconsciously been in my head not to be sexy. I feel like it’s just so easy for that to get exploited, and it’s so easy to start heading down that path. I feel like in my early 20s, I was still a kid — if I’d sung the songs that I sing now back then, it would’ve been in-genuine.”

