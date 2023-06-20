The British Royal Family Reportedly Wants These 4 Members to ‘Stay Under the Radar’ to Avoid Embarrassment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While many think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the members the Firm have the most issues with, that may not be the case. With Prince Andrew playing tug-of-ware with King Charles III at the Royal Lodge and Sarah Ferguson spilling all the tea on her podcast, it seems the Yorks (and their children) may be on the “do-not-invite” list.

Royal biographer and author os Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke & Duchess of Windsor Andrew Lownie told the Express that the four members of the York family aren’t exactly welcome. In fact, he claims the Firm wants Andrew, Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice to “stay under the radar.”

“The Firm needs more working royals but the daughters are young mothers and have careers. Eugenie spends much time in Portugal so not ideal,” he said. “There’s a hope the York family, in general, will stay under the radar… Their mother continues to generate unfortunate headlines.”

He added: “The family see him as an embarrassment but he has never been one to be pushed around. Self-awareness is not one of his qualities.”

As we said, the four aren’t exactly on the best of terms with the members of the British Royal family. For Andrew, there’s the Royal Lodge debacle and his links to Jeffrey Epstein. As for Ferguson, she’s broken the royal “code of silence” on numerous occasions, like Prince Harry.

Now, their daughters have been affected by these actions, but they’re also not the most beloved by the Firm. When Charles stepped up into the throne, he made a slimmed-down monarchy where he cut off funds for non-working royals, including Beatrice and Eugenie.

Lownie mentioned that Eugenie spends half her time in Portugal, which is true because she travels for her husband Jack Brooksbank’s job (and they may be adding the USA to one of the places they stay at often)! Plus, Eugenie and Beatrice are quite buddy-buddy with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, adding another layer of awkwardness to the whole situation.

So it seems we may not be seeing the Yorks on as many royal outings, and if they are, the Firm doesn’t seem to like it.

