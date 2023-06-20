Before Dating Bill Murray, Kelis’ Marriage to Mike Mora Met a Heartbreaking End

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelis has been rumored to be dating Bill Murray, but before she met the former Saturday Night Live star, she was married to Mike Mora for eight years. The couple shared two children, son Sheperd, 7, and daughter Galilee, 3, but in 2020, he got a cancer diagnosis that no one saw coming.

Mora, a photographer, had Stage 4 stomach cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, which he thought was “just an ulcer” after suffering from a “loss of appetite” and “pain in [his] back.” He told his Instagram followers in September 2021 that he originally attributed his issues to the hard work his was putting in on his farm outside of Los Angeles, but it was much more serious than that. “I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way,” Mora said in his social media post. “Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

The talented photographer decided to open up about his diagnosis a year into his battle because he wanted “to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt.” Mora wanted to make sure no one took life for granted. “You always see people post about how life is too short,” he continued. “How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S**t can be over just like that!”

He fought valiantly for 18 month before he passed away on March 14, 2022, at the age of 37, leaving behind his wife, Kelis, their two kids, and her 12-year-old son Knight, from her first marriage to Nas. Kelis, author of My Life on a Plate: Recipes From Around the World, has been open about her grief on Instagram, sharing with her followers what her journey has been like in the first year without her husband. “It’s been exactly a year… that’s crazy to me,” she wrote. “I’m a very private person generally, especially when there is family involved . But there is no denying the impact and evolution my husbands passing has had on my life.” While that path has taken her to dive deep into health and nutrition, it has also allowed her to find love again.

Fans don’t know where her path with Murray will take her, but according to The Sun‘s sources, it’s grief that ties them together. “But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them,” they said. “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

