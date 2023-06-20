Meghan Markle’s Archetypes Podcast Is Being Accused of Using of Hollywood Magic for the Interviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from Spotify is catching a lot of heat this week. The Duke of Sussex was called a “grifter” by one of the platform’s executives, and now, the Duchess of Sussex is being accused of using a bit of Hollywood magic to put her interviews together on Archetypes.

Meghan allegedly used her producers to conduct some of the interviews on her successful podcast and then taped the questions later in the studio, according to Podnews. However, specific episodes were not mentioned, so it is unclear who might have been affected by this bit of behind-the-scenes wizardry. It’s likely that her high-profile guests, including Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, and Mariah Carey, all interacted with the Duchess of Sussex for their episodes.

There does seem to be some evidence that producers did conduct a few of the interviews, which is not an uncommon practice in Hollywood, but the deceiving element would be adding in Meghan’s voice in post-production. Allison Yarrow, author of 90s Bitch: Media, Culture, and the Failed Promise of Gender Equality, shared, per the Daily Mail, in a social media post that she worked with producer Farrah Safarfi when she was interviewed for the Archetypes episode, “To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?” Perhaps the subject matter experts were handled by her producers while Meghan interviewed the A-list stars — and that easily could have been for scheduling reasons.

A representative for the Sussexes has not commented on the allegations, but it does add another cloud over the time they spent with Spotify. While it is rumored that the podcast has already landed another deal, this may be a sign that Meghan needs to take command of her interviews and let people know when she is or isn’t behind the mic — transparency will help avoid these tricky situations in the future.

