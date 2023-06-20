Melania Trump’s Decision To Stay Off the Campaign Trail Reportedly Has Donald Trump Staffers Baffled

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Melania Trump put out a statement that she is supportive of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, but we all know that actions speak louder than words. The last time her husband’s voter base saw the former first lady by his side for an official event was Nov. 15, 2022, when he announced a third run for president.

Melania was spotted on Donald Trump’s 77th birthday last week with Barron Trump and a lot of luggage exiting Trump Tower in New York City. Many insiders are speculating that the mother and son were off on an extended vacation in Europe, which would keep her off the campaign trail this summer. And that leaves his campaign staff rather baffled by her absence. When asked about the former first lady’s whereabouts, Donald Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung told the Daily Mail, “I don’t know. I haven’t been briefed on that.”

With supportive spouses, including Jill Biden and Casey DeSantis, making important campaign stops for their husbands to help fundraise and generate excitement, Melania’s disappearing act is even more noticeable. “I just find it increasingly odd in the 21st century that any political spouse would not participate on the campaign trail,” Stacy Cordery, author of Alice: Alice Roosevelt Longworth, from White House Princess to Washington Power Broker, told the U.K. outlet. “It’s just such an expectation these days.” And there are definitely risks to this strategy, she noted, “When there’s silence, American voters will interpret this silence any way they want. And this is one thing the Trump campaign cannot control.”

If Donald Trump continues to be a serious contender for the Republican Party nomination, then his campaign staffers are going to have to figure out a way to get her involved. The former president no longer has Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner by his side, and some may start to question Melania’s commitment to a second opportunity to be the first lady if she doesn’t step up soon.

