Kristin Davis Revealed Who Her Harshest Critics Were When It Came to Her Use of Botox & Fillers

It’s a gift to star on a long-running and beloved show like Sex and the City, but Kristin Davis is also discovering there is a downside to her fame. After returning as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt on the Max revival, And Just Like That, the 58-year-old actress decided to make some cosmetic choices to soften some of the lines of aging — and the reaction was not what she expected.

Davis knows she no longer looks like her 33-year-old self from when she first took on the role and she admitted that she had to “have a positive talk” that aging is a natural part of life. “I don’t have to look like how I used to look,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “When I look in the mirror, I try to remind myself not to see the deficits, you know, because that’s how we’re programmed to see.”

After using Botox and fillers to give her a refreshed look, she did feel some of the “shame” associated with pursuing that avenue of beauty. And it wasn’t the men who made her feel bad, it was other women — how disappointing. “I think part of the reason that people are not more open is because there is such shaming put on you largely by other women,” she shared. “It’s so sad. We have enough problems as it is. We don’t need to shame each other. Like, it’s so much a waste of time, but it does hurt.”

Davis resorted to getting her fillers dissolved since she was “ridiculed relentlessly,” but she does have a message that should resonate for everyone because aging truly is a privilege. “We’re doing the best we can do. Everybody is doing the best they can do, and everyone can make their own choices, right?” she summed up. “But you don’t criticize everybody else for their choices, or their mistakes or whatever it is. That’s not helping you. It’s not helping them. It’s not helping anybody.” Preach, Kristin, preach!

