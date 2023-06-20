Kevin Costner Reportedly Had a Falling Out With His Next-Door Neighbor & It Could Have Everything to Do With His Divorce

Like many other messy celebrity divorces, filing for divorce is only the beginning. In fact, the more the two former spouses go at each in court, and sometimes in the media, the more is revealed about their less-than-ideal relationship to the public.

For Kevin Costner and his now-estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, that couldn’t be more true. Although their split came as a surprise to fans, new sources are revealing that things have been rocky in the Costner household for quite a while. And, most recently, a story involving their next-door neighbor (and tenant) is becoming the prime example.

According to a source for The Sun, at all began in June 2022 when tech entrepreneur Daniel Starr began a 12-month lease in the couple’s $50K/month beachfront guest house right next to their family home. “Daniel was really happy living in the house,” the source remembered. “It’s right on the beach and he has a four-year-old son who he wanted to feel settled.”

Soon after the move, Starr became “close friends” with Costner and Baumgartner and would often hang out together with their kids.

Things took a turn, however, when their friendship continued while Costner was away for filming. “Chris and Daniel hung out a lot,” the source added. “She would come into his house almost daily.”

Kevin Costner learned his lesson the first time around. https://t.co/ty6YQgcFSJ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 19, 2023

When Costner found out about their close relationship, things got sour quickly. "There was a row between him and Daniel and things escalated from there," the source said.

After the fight, Baumgartner reportedly texted Starr wanting him out of the house. “Daniel was really upset,” the source added. “He loved living there and felt he’d done nothing wrong. That’s when he brought his lawyer in.”

Following some back and forth between lawyers, Costner prevailed. “Ultimately, he wasn’t willing to hear Daniel out,” the source added. Starr eventually cut his lease short and moved out in March of this year.

And although this drama feels like a separate incident from Costner and Baumgartner’s divorce (Baumgartner filed for divorce in May), we can help but think these two moments are related. After all, some sources have already talked about Baumgartner’s loneliness while Costner went away for work. Now, according to this, it looks like the few connections she attempted to make in the meantime were then crushed by Costner’s reported jealousy. We can’t imagine how hard that must have been!

