Insiders Claim Tiffany Trump Feels ‘Truly Loved’ by Donald for the First Time After Doing This Strategic Move

Delilah Gray
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony as his daughter Tiffany looks on at the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC on October 26, 2016.
Donald Trump and Tiffany Trump MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images.

As former US President Donald Trump’s elder daughter Ivanka Trump takes a step back to focus on her family, it’s reportedly his younger daughter Tiffany Trump’s time to shine in the political family.

Many are aware that Tiffany has been allegedly working hard to be her father’s right-hand woman as he runs in the 2024 Presidential race. From her and her husband Michael Boulos standing in solidarity with Donald to helping him navigate his legal battles, she’s allegedly all in — and she’s reportedly never felt more loved because of it.

Insiders told OK! Magazine that Tiffany “never felt a true part of the family — she could tell her father considered his three children by Ivana his true family and legacy.”

“But when Ivanka decided to head to the sidelines this presidential run, Tiffany saw a chance to jump in,” they added. “Now, for the first time in her life, she’s feeling needed, wanted and truly loved by her father.”

This coupled with the sources saying she’s angling to be a “major” player in her father’s political career if he’s re-elected shows that Tiffany may end up being the new poster daughter of the Trump family.

For those that don’t know, Donald has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr, 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, 29, and then he welcomed his fifth child named Barron, 17, with his current wife Melania Trump.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

