Tom Cruise Insists He’ll ‘Absolutely’ Star in a Project With This A-Lister Who Has a Unique Tie to His Rumored Ex

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tom Cruise is itching to work with this fellow A-lister — and the feeling is apparently mutual! Not only that, but the A-lister mentioned has a unique tie to Cruise’s Mission Impossible co-star and rumored former flame Hayley Atwell!

In case you missed it, Scarlett Johansson told Hollywood Reporter at the NYC Premiere of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City that she’d “love” to work with Cruise in the future.

Days later, Cruise was asked if he’d be interested in a film alongside the Other Boleyn Girl star while at the Rome premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One.

He said they’re “absolutely” going to make it happen one day and that he’s just as excited about the possibility. “She’s amazing. There’s a great actress and a movie star,” he said to Hollywood Reporter. “Yes. It’s gonna happen.”

Cruise also started to sing her praises, saying, “Look, I’ve watched her career her whole life. She’s enormously talented, very charismatic. It’d be fun. She could do everything. She could do comedy, drama, action, suspense. She’s someone that really draws you in on the screen, on camera. So absolutely, it’s gonna happen.”

While fans anxiously await for this to come on screen, let’s talk about the cool connection between Johansson and Atwell. For starters, they’re both Marvel gals who have both worked in multiple films with former co-star Chris Evans, but they even were in the same film together Avengers: Endgame.

Related story A Surprising Celebrity Is 'Extremely' Interested in Putting His Hat in the Ring to Date Newly Single Shakira

As for Cruise and Atwell, their relationship has been shrouded in mystery, to say the least. After working on multiple Mission Impossible movies together, people started to wonder. And in late 2020, The Sun reported that they were secretly dating. Many conflicting reports came in the next two years, but neither has commented on it. As of 2023, Atwell has been engaged to Ned Wolfgang Kelly.

Before you go, click here to see more co-star couples we’ll always wonder about.

