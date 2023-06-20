Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Prince William Is Making a Surprising PR Move & It Is Reportedly Upsetting King Charles III

Kristyn Burtt
Last weekend was supposed to be about King Charles III’s first Trooping the Colour since he’s been on the throne, but he wasn’t the key royal family member in the spotlight. Instead, everyone was talking about Prince William’s new housing initiative that is quite progressive for a member of the palace. 

That PR move that the Prince of Wales made didn’t exactly sit well with King Charles, according to the Daily Mail. If the British tabloids aren’t talking about Kate Middleton’s fashions or the rift with Prince Harry, they don’t seem to be focusing on the new king. It seems that William’s exclusive interview with The Sunday Times, just a day after Charles’ birthday celebration, rocked the palace to the core. “The timing of the interview will certainly have raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace,” an insider told the U.K. media outlet. 

In addition to his action plan to end homelessness, William and Kate released an adorable snapshot of him with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, just in time for Father’s Day — and under the deadline to make the Sunday papers. “The interview and the Father’s Day picture have blown His Majesty off the front pages on the weekend of his first King’s Birthday Parade,” the source added. “It could have been sequenced better, especially given that the Duchy social-housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.”

It doesn’t seem like William and Kate want to wait for their turn on the throne to make an impact, so Charles better catch up. The dynamic duo has made several power moves over the last few months that proves they are serious about their royal image and how they want to be perceived by the press. The PR methods that King Charles III’s office are trying to employ just don’t fly in the modern era — and the Prince and Princess of Wales are stealing his thunder.

