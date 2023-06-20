Khloé Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Ditches the Typical Kardashian Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloé Kardashian is the latest Kardashian to rock the platinum blonde look!

On June 16, the Strong Looks Better Naked author was shown as the latest cover star for L’Officiel Italia, and it was as head-turning as you can imagine. Like her sisters Kim Kardashian and most recently Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé tried her hand at this stunning trend, and looks absolutely stunning!

For the now-viral cover photo, we see Khloé rocking a corsetted peach-toned gown, along with a bejeweled cross necklace, as she debuts the gorgeous hair transformation. As you can see in the photos obtained by Page Six, she’s rocking a long, icy platinum hairstyle that we’ve never seen from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Now, Khloé is no stranger to trying new hairstyles. Over the years, she’s gone from the iconic Kardashian black-haired look to showing off her natural curls, rocking honey blonde hair colors, and even chopping off most of her hair for a stylish bob.

In a previous interview with Vogue France, Khloé talked about how the ultimate style advice she can give anyone is to trust in your own confidence. “You need to decide what makes you feel the most confident and that will help you find your own personal style.”

In the same interview, she added, “Typically, I am someone who likes to keep it really simple. I’m a firm believer that less is more, and if you look cute in your clothes and you feel good on the inside then it really shows on the outside. I love wearing anything that enhances my natural curves and makes me feel empowered.”

