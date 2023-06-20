Donald Trump Is Now Claiming He’s the One Who Axed Professional Relationship With Ivanka & Jared Kushner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For the past two years, we’ve seen former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump try to separate herself from the controversial family as much as she could. Really, ever since she and her husband Jared Kushner revealed that they decided to step away from the political side of the family to focus on their own family of five. However, her father now tells a different story.

In a recent interview with Fox News host Bret Baier per HuffPost, Donald said that Ivanka and Kushner would not be a part of his administration if he’s re-elected in 2024, but he also hinted that he was the one to axe the partnership in the first place.

“I said, that’s enough for the family. You know why? It’s too painful for the family,” he said.

Despite multiple reports and Ivanka even saying so in Nov 2022, many believed the Trump Card author was the one to end her work relationship with the family.

For those who don’t know, Ivanka served as one of Donald’s advisors, along with being the Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. Kushner served as a Senior Advisor to Donald and Director of the Office of American Innovation.

Donald added in the interview that Ivanka’s other business ventures suffered because of her involvement with his presidency. “Nobody has been through what my family has been through,” Trump said, adding that his daughter had been “making a fortune” with a “really successful line of clothing.”

But he added that she ended up shutting it down. “When I did this, she was really ― she closed it up,” Trump added. “She sort of felt she had to.”

While we know there’s zero chance Ivanka will be playing a role in politics again, it’s now up for debate on which Trump ended the partnership.

