Kelly Osbourne Told This ‘Whining’ British Royal Family Member to ‘Suck it’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems Kelly Osbourne is the latest star to call out Prince Harry’s actions, and she leaves nothing unsaid in this explosive rant.

On June 20, the There Is No F**king Secret author spoke on the “I’ve Had It” podcast, and made her feelings well-known about the Duke of Sussex. She started by saying he’s just “whining, whinging [and] complaining,” and even called him a “f**king t–t.”

She added that she’s rather sick of him talking about his mental anguish, and even brought up some of his controversial past. “[He’s like], ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one whose had mental problems, my life was so hard,’” she said. “Everybody’s life was f** king hard. You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f**king Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope.”

Osbourne then ended her rant by proudly saying, “suck it” to Harry.

It seems like a bunch of stars have been making their opinions known about the Spare author and Meghan Markle, even after the Sussexes claimed they’re turning a new leaf by not discussing the royal family anymore.

Now, here’s the thing: Kelly isn’t the first Osbourne to talk about Harry. Back in Sept 2022, her mother Sharon Osbourne, talked about how she thinks Harry should’ve gone back home to the UK, especially after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. She said, “Oh my God, I look at Harry and think, ‘This is where you belong. The people really want you to come home, this is where you belong, being our prince,'” she said to Extra TV.

Related story Insiders Think Netflix’s Past Move of Cancelling Meghan Markle’s Series Shows They May Follow Spotify's Footsteps

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

