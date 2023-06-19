Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off a Rainbow of Colors in Her Daring One-Piece Swimsuit for the Sizzling Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Hurley is making sure every one of her fans has the perfect swimsuit this season, represented in her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. She’s shown off her favorite bikinis already, and now, she’s ready to elevate the one-piece bathing suit for a steamy summer.

The 58-year-old actress showed off her “fabulous” one-piece design in three different colors: white, black, and turquoise. The silhouette featured a plunging V-neckline that flaunted her fit physique and toned abs. Knowing how much Hurley loves her turquoise bikini, we have a feeling that it’s also her favorite shade in this cut. She wore her hair in soft, beachy waves that framed her face, and her dewy makeup gave a soft, sun-kissed glow.

Hurley has discussed her love of a one-piece swimsuit with her Instagram followers before, sharing why it’s sometimes the best choice for fun in the sun. “There’s something so liberating about wearing a one-piece – way less breathing in,” she wrote. “This one is made from body-sculpting Italian Lycra and does a bit of your breathing in for you.” We love a design that hugs every curve and makes you feel confident from every angle!

Avanova Deep-V One-Piece Swimsuit $40.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

And the Father Christmas star wants to remind her fans that her swimwear line is for women in all seasons of life. “I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great,” she told Luxury Lifestyle magazine. “It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age.” It looks like Hurley is nailing her beachwear line this season because each design is a complete winner!

