Meghan Markle Might Have Signed an A-List Fashion Deal That Marks a Turning Point in Her Post-Royal Era

Just when critics want to count Meghan Markle out after the cancellation of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, there may be a major opportunity on the horizon. If the rumors turn out to be true, this will be the first epic move she makes with her new high-powered Hollywood agents, William Morris Endeavor.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Duchess of Sussex is about to become the new face of French fashion house, Dior. She would join other A-list stars who already represent the brand, including Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna. “Meghan is all anyone is talking about,” a source gushed to the U.K. outlet. “There have been rumors for weeks that she’s about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive. If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season.” This would be the first step in her “rebranding” as a power player in the entertainment industry — and it’s something that her agency has been working on “for weeks.”

Meghan made the strategic move to select Ari Emmanuel and WME to represent her. She knew they could elevate her from under the royal family’s shadow into a global superstar — and the possible Dior contract is a step in the right direction. “Ari is the best in the business when it comes to corporate deals and making money. He’s excited to be representing Meghan and has thrown all his energy into it,” a WME insider shared. “The offers have been pouring in, including from other podcast platforms.”

While critics want to say the end is near for Meghan and hubby Prince Harry, it is likely only beginning. It’s a new chapter for them and one that will hopefully move them away from the family feud narrative which many people have grown tired of. Reputation crisis expert Eric Schiffer told the Daily Mail that he believes her agency has a “tactical battle plan” and naysayers should watch out — a new era of the Duchess of Sussex is here. “Meghan is wise to distance herself from her husband’s toxic dramas, he said. “This is a woman who constantly moves forward. This is about building a global brand.” Watch out, world, here comes Meghan 2.0!

