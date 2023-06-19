Casey DeSantis Reportedly Ghosted Friends & Colleagues After Ron DeSantis Became Governor of Florida

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Casey DeSantis has been a controversial figure on the campaign trail — some voters adore her while other people criticize her for holding too much power in husband Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential run. No matter what side of the fence people are on, they are definitely talking about her — and she might be drawing more headlines than her spouse.

While she remains Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ biggest fan, some of her former friends and colleagues from her TV career are feeling a little burned after she reportedly left them in the dust. She exited her news anchor job in Jacksonville behind in 2018 so she could dedicate her attention to her husband’s political ambitions. When he won his gubernatorial campaign, that’s when her friends reportedly noticed a shift in her behavior, according to The Washington Post.

Even though Casey had always preferred to be “exceptionally private,” her new role as first lady of Florida changed everything. She changed her number and then didn’t give it out too many people once Ron was inaugurated. One source noted, “You’re chasing a ghost.” Casey apparently “faded from an entire life in Jacksonville” as she became entrenched in Florida politics in Tallahassee. Now that she is being elevated to the national stage, there might be a few Florida people who are holding their breath to see if they make the friend cut yet again.

With Casey being touted as Ron’s “secret weapon” to soften his conservative image, there will undoubtedly be more focus on her as the campaign continues. She seems ready for a fight and will not be leaving her husband’s side since they are leaning into the team narrative to, hopefully, win over Donald Trump supporters, who rarely see Melania Trump out on the campaign trail.

