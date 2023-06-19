Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Casey DeSantis Reportedly Ghosted Friends & Colleagues After Ron DeSantis Became Governor of Florida

Kristyn Burtt
Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey leave the stage after a debate against Democrat Andrew Gillum, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Broward College in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool) Plus Icon
Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool.
4th May 1861: Mary Todd Lincoln, wife of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, dressed for his inauguration. (Photo by Library Of Congress/Getty Images)
Portrait of Frances Cleveland, circa 1880s. (Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images).
UNITED STATES - JUNE 01: Eleanor Roosevelt In New York On June 1939 (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)
(Original Caption) 1/8/63-Washington, D.C.: Unveiling ceremonies at National Gallery of Art. Closeup of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in a strapless evening gown and elbow length gloves. Her hands are folded across her lap.
13 Iconic First Lady Fashion Moments That Shaped History 13 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Casey DeSantis has been a controversial figure on the campaign trail — some voters adore her while other people criticize her for holding too much power in husband Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential run. No matter what side of the fence people are on, they are definitely talking about her — and she might be drawing more headlines than her spouse. 

While she remains Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ biggest fan, some of her former friends and colleagues from her TV career are feeling a little burned after she reportedly left them in the dust. She exited her news anchor job in Jacksonville behind in 2018 so she could dedicate her attention to her husband’s political ambitions. When he won his gubernatorial campaign, that’s when her friends reportedly noticed a shift in her behavior, according to The Washington Post

Even though Casey had always preferred to be “exceptionally private,” her new role as first lady of Florida changed everything. She changed her number and then didn’t give it out too many people once Ron was inaugurated. One source noted, “You’re chasing a ghost.” Casey apparently “faded from an entire life in Jacksonville” as she became entrenched in Florida politics in Tallahassee. Now that she is being elevated to the national stage, there might be a few Florida people who are holding their breath to see if they make the friend cut yet again. 

‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ by Ron DeSantis $18.75 on Amazon.com

With Casey being touted as Ron’s “secret weapon” to soften his conservative image, there will undoubtedly be more focus on her as the campaign continues. She seems ready for a fight and will not be leaving her husband’s side since they are leaning into the team narrative to, hopefully, win over Donald Trump supporters, who rarely see Melania Trump out on the campaign trail.

Before you go, click here to see the best presidential love stories in U.S. history.

Barack Obama Michelle Obama Ronald Nancy Reagan Best Presidential Love Stories in U.S. History

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad