Jeff Bezos & Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Pack on the PDA During Their Ultra-Luxurious Engagement Holiday in France

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have made the most of their ultra-luxurious engagement trip to the Mediterranean on their $500 million superyacht. It’s endless days of fine dining, Instagram-worthy moments, and packing on the PDA on their romantic summer excursion.

Their trip began reportedly on May 15, according to the Daily Mail, so they are over a month into their billionaire holiday while their $175 million Beverly Hills home is under construction. The dynamic duo is always spotted arm-in-arm or hand-in-hand while they sightsee around Europe, surrounded by several bodyguards. With the paparazzi capturing their every move, Sánchez also made sure that they got the perfect angle of her stunning $2.5 million diamond ring by artfully placing her hand on her husband-to-be’s shoulder — a masterful publicity moment.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are seen out for a walk in Beaulieu sur Mer. Eliot Press/MEGA.

The couple, whose relationship reportedly began as an affair, has been a tight unit ever since their partnership became public. Sánchez was formerly married to high-powered Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott when Whitesell introduced his then-wife to Bezos. At some point, their tryst began, and the National Enquirer exposed the fling in January 2019.

Lauren Sánchez’s engagement ring. Eliot Press/MEGA.

However, Bezos and Sánchez have stood firm in their love as they navigated the glaring tabloid headlines while they sorted out their divorces. Now that they are engaged, they are in the home stretch of becoming Mr. and Mrs., and it’s likely that the canoodling show won’t end anytime soon. These two lovebirds are in it for the long haul.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who were married to other people when they met.