Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince William Is Gently Breaking a Strict Royal Protocol That Queen Elizabeth II Always Enforced

Kristyn Burtt
The Prince of Wales attends the opening of Centrepoint's Reuben House, a new development which forms a key part of the organisation's Independent Living Programme to combat youth homelessness in Peckham, London, UK, on the 13th June 2023. Plus Icon
Prince William James Whatling/MEGA.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Irish Guards) watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Britain's Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Feel ‘Determined’ to Break This Long-Standing Royal Arrangement 3 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Queen Elizabeth II was still alive, she had a strict list of royal protocols that she expected everyone in the royal family to abide by. Now that she’s gone, things are loosening up a bit around the palace and it looks like Prince William is treading into new territory.

The Prince of Wales has announced his new initiative to try and end homelessness in the U.K. by building housing on his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall. The ambitious plan is a fantastic way for the royal family to utilize their incredible wealth and help with social issues. However, it’s going to be hard for him to avoid the palace mantra of remaining “above politics” at all times. He has to work with government leaders to help put his plan into action — and he knows he’s starting to blur the lines already.

In a recent meeting with U.K.’s housing secretary Michael Gove and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, he told the press, “I’m not here to talk about government policy,” he said, via The Sunday Times. “My plan is an additive to what is already being done.” Prince William’s plan is modeled after the Finnish government’s policy of finding residences for the unhoused and then treating their health issues after. While this might feel like the Prince of Wales has gone rogue, Tom Jennings, director of the National Geographic documentary, Charles: In His Own Words, believes that King Charles III will change that royal protocol for good.

He believes that Charles will be pushing the envelope on climate change while William pursues his housing initiative. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he, as the King of England, is making speeches to Parliament about the need to make changes in order to address climate change,” he told SheKnows. “What I see happening in Charles’ vision, not just in reading the news, but in watching his moves, he’s going to change the monarchy.” This game-changing moment could alter the royal family forever as they lightly make their way into political waters.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad