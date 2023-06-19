Prince William Is Gently Breaking a Strict Royal Protocol That Queen Elizabeth II Always Enforced

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Queen Elizabeth II was still alive, she had a strict list of royal protocols that she expected everyone in the royal family to abide by. Now that she’s gone, things are loosening up a bit around the palace and it looks like Prince William is treading into new territory.

The Prince of Wales has announced his new initiative to try and end homelessness in the U.K. by building housing on his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall. The ambitious plan is a fantastic way for the royal family to utilize their incredible wealth and help with social issues. However, it’s going to be hard for him to avoid the palace mantra of remaining “above politics” at all times. He has to work with government leaders to help put his plan into action — and he knows he’s starting to blur the lines already.

In a recent meeting with U.K.’s housing secretary Michael Gove and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, he told the press, “I’m not here to talk about government policy,” he said, via The Sunday Times. “My plan is an additive to what is already being done.” Prince William’s plan is modeled after the Finnish government’s policy of finding residences for the unhoused and then treating their health issues after. While this might feel like the Prince of Wales has gone rogue, Tom Jennings, director of the National Geographic documentary, Charles: In His Own Words, believes that King Charles III will change that royal protocol for good.

He believes that Charles will be pushing the envelope on climate change while William pursues his housing initiative. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he, as the King of England, is making speeches to Parliament about the need to make changes in order to address climate change,” he told SheKnows. “What I see happening in Charles’ vision, not just in reading the news, but in watching his moves, he’s going to change the monarchy.” This game-changing moment could alter the royal family forever as they lightly make their way into political waters.

