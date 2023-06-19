Jennifer Lopez Gave Fans a Ben Affleck Thirst-Trap Snapshot & the Comments Were a Hot Mess

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez had a plan in mind for her Father’s Day social media post for Ben Affleck, but the reactions from her followers might not be what she expected. She gave everyone a shirtless Affleck with a six-pack set of abs — he looked hot, but the internet always has opinions on things like this.

The snapshot was taken in the bathroom and the Air director had a brooding look on his face as he showed off some of his tattoos. “Daddy Appreciation Post,” Lopez wrote in the caption. “Happy Father’s Day Papa.” However, the photo cut off dangerously close to his nether regions and that might be why the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s fans took issue with the daring image.

“Why would you post a shower pic of your husband? That’s appreciating him as a dad? Weird. Lol,” wrote one account. Another added, “Way to diss ur baby daddy,” another user added in reference to Marc Anthony, the father of her 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme. “I don’t know why …. But this post is somewhat cringe,” summed up another Instagram follower. But people need to remember that she’s appreciating her man on Father’s Day, and she probably chose not to post any photos of her kids or his kids to allow them some privacy, especially when most of them are teens. (Most children don’t want to be on their parents’ accounts even if they are A-list celebs.)

Not everyone took issue with Lopez’s steamy approach to Father’s Day — some appreciated the glimpse at his muscular physique. “This comment section did NOT pass the vibe check! Let’s not be miserable on the internet for a change? Happy for you JLo. Grateful for good fathers,” shared one supportive fan. Lopez and Affleck worked hard on their relationship and blended family after 17 years apart — they deserve happiness. And Lopez is obviously thrilled to share that not only is Affleck a good dad, but he is also putting in the effort at the gym.

