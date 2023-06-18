Reese Witherspoon Is Reportedly ‘Depending’ on Her Former Co-Star Amid Her Divorce from Jim Toth

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

During Reese Witherspoon’s divorce from Jim Toth, she’s relying on her girl gang to navigate singlehood. While we’ve heard that Jennifer Aniston has been helping the Legally Blonde star, it seems Witherspoon is also “depending” on a former co-star to handle the divorce.

Big Little Lies fans may already know who it is, but in case you don’t, insiders spilled the beans that Nicole Kidman is allegedly the one helping Witherspoon navigate it all.

Insiders told RadarOnline that “Nicole’s totally helping Reese navigate her divorce. That’s what friends are for.” The insiders also hinted that Kidman has been helping Witherspoon by talking about her past experience when she and her ex-husband Tom Cruise divorced.

Besides being former co-stars, Witherspoon and Kidman have one of the most wholesome friendships in Hollywood.

Back in June 2016, Kidman told E! News: “I love her . . . We have so much in common and we’re very close. I’m lucky to have her as such a good friend.” And don’t forget when Witherspoon called Kidman her “beautiful, soulful, talented friend” when she presented her the Tribute Honor at the Gotham Awards. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg with their friendship!

And we’re sure Kidman will be a great confidante for Witherspoon as she navigates this time in her life.

On March 24, Witherspoon star and Toth broke the news of their divorce in a joint statement on her Instagram. The Whiskey in a Teacup author and Toth were married for nearly 12 years, since tying the knot in 2011. The two share a son named Tennessee James, 10.

There has been a lot of speculation about what led to the divorce, with some claiming Witherspoon’s hectic work schedule played a major role while others said Toth’s mid-life crisis was the turning point.

