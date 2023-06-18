Insiders Think Netflix’s Past Move of Cancelling Meghan Markle’s Series Shows They May Follow Spotify’s Footsteps

Despite Meghan Markle’s Grace award-winning podcast Archetypes getting canceled after one season from Spotify (and possibly already being picked up by another platform), it seems like Meghan still has plenty of projects on the horizon. However, insiders are convinced that the past moves Netflix made hint that they could be the next to drop the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As many know, Prince Harry and Meghan released their docuseries Harry & Meghan back in 2022 as a part of the $80 million deal with Netflix. Many have wondered what would come next for the couple, and quite a bit has already happened that many may have missed.

They narrated the Live To Lead series about inspirational leaders, and Harry’s Invictus Games documentary is set to be released in Aug 2023. It all sounds like good news until you hear the fact that Meghan’s animated children’s series Pearl got axed before its first season back in May 2022. Along with that, the insider claims that Meghan was upset they didn’t reach out to her to participate in the Queen Cleopatra show.

That coupled with the fact that other projects haven’t been announced in recent months and the Susexes’ allegedly strained relationship with the streaming service, insiders think this relationship is also set to be canned.

An insider told DailyMail, “The relationship hasn’t always been great. Harry is no problem, but Meghan thinks she knows how to run Hollywood.”

They also said that their talking to Oprah before Netflix about the bombshell details "ruffled feathers" with executives, saying, "There were some unhappy executives who felt Netflix should have been given the first bite of the cherry." So if this source is being brutally honest, things may be rocky with Netflix and the Sussexes.

