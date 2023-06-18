Paris Jackson Gives All the Grunge Fairy Vibes in This Corset-Clad Look for Bonnaroo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Jackson just proved that her true form is a showstopping, grunge fairy! On June 17, the Space Between star shared a sensational video of her showing off the outfit she rocked on stage for the Bonnaroo Music Festival. She shared the reel with a simple caption, tagging the festival by saying, “@bonnaroo.”

In the video, we see Jackson twirling around in a gorgeous ensemble of a silky white corset top and a floral brown mini-skirt, both of which perfectly show off her intricate tattoos. Along with that, she paired the look with cream mesh tights and rocker-chic brown boots.

No matter the vibe she chooses, whether it’s a grungy rocker-chic dream or an ethereal low-key look, she rocks it all — and her fans couldn’t agree more!

Under the reel, there was a flood of loving comments from fans saying things like “Gives grunge fairy ✨,” “Cute you look like grunge fairy,” and “You’re literally the cutest 🤍.” Truly, this look is the definition of grunge fairy, they took the words right out of our mouth!

In a previous interview with POPSUGAR, the Swarm actor talked about how she’s been practicing self-love more and more with her looks, makeup, and even performances. “Recently, I’ve learned how to cope with it all by practicing self-love and affirmations and diving deeper into my spiritual life,” she said. “It wasn’t until the last couple of years that I’ve started feeling really good about myself and my body, and feeling comfortable and everything. Those moments of self-love aren’t 24/7, but the bad moments are fewer and further between.”

