Prince Harry’s Security Fees May End Up Costing UK Taxpayers a Hefty Sum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems the UK taxpayers may be footing the bill for another incident with the British Royal family. People started fuming when Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton failed party business debts were to be reportedly paid by taxpayers. And now, it seems Carole and Prince Harry may have something in common.

As many royal fans know, Harry often bids for security protection when he and his family are in the UK, despite stepping down as a working royal and King Charles III removing police protection to such.

Harry put up a bid for him to pay for his own protection, but the request was thrown out by a High Court judge, per Express. This bid alone cost him upwards of $643,000 (or around £502,000) to defend, newly released figures show.

Now here’s where the taxpayers come in: a recent Freedom of Information request shows that the taxpayers were actually the ones to pay for most of the bill. In figures obtained by the Sun, it claimed that taxpayers had to pay around $630,000 (or around £492,000), leaving Harry to only pay around $12,000 (or around £10,000)!

Now, the figures could stop there, but reports have come in that the Spare author allegedly intends to try the big again in late 2023, which will add another cost of $643,000 (or £502,000).

For those that don’t know, Charles removed taxpayer-funded security from non-working royals like the Sussexes, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice, to name a few. This has led to controversy on its own.

Related story Insiders Think Netflix’s Past Move of Cancelling Meghan Markle’s Series Shows They May Follow Spotify's Footsteps

While the facts and figures may seem confusing, we can sum it up for you. Harry used to rely on the royal’s protection services, but once he left the Firm in 2020, he said he could pay for his own. However, the visits he made in 2020 were still covered by taxpayers, despite him not being a working royal, which has led to the controversy over the high sums.

Before you go, click here to see every single time the royal family shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they stepped down as royals.

