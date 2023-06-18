King Charles III Gave a Subtle Shout-Out to Prince Harry With a Sweet Throwback Photo on Father’s Day

Tensions have been running high between certain members of the royal family for quite some time. And when we say “certain members,” we basically mean Prince Harry and his father and brother, King Charles III and Prince William. But there are occasions from time to time when differences are put aside to celebrate one another, like Father’s Day. To commemorate the occasion, the royal family posted a series of photos to social media, including one that featured King Charles and his two sons.

The Instagram post featured three snapshots, including one of King Charles with his late father, Prince Philip, and Queen Consort Camilla with her late father Bruce Shand. The third image, however, was a throwback photo of King Charles with Harry and William as boys, taking a walk on the grounds of the Balmoral Estate. “To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today,” the caption to the post read. You can check out the post HERE and see the photo of King Charles, Prince Harry, and Prince William below.

King Charles III with Prince William and Prince Harry visiting Glen Muick on the Balmoral Castle Estate [Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images]

The relationship between Harry and his father in particular has remained fairly fractured for quite some time. Although the Duke of Sussex has been to the United Kingdom at least twice in the last few weeks — for his father’s coronation and the high-profile lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers — it doesn’t seem like there’s been any signs of a reconciliation or reunion. Harry’s made it clear in the past that he’d love to rebuild his relationship with his father and brother, but that doesn’t appear to be happening any time soon.

Still, on days like today, we get a small glimpse of Charles’ relationship with both of his sons. This tender throwback moment was a thoughtful way to shout-out both the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex. We can only hope these three will reconnect and strengthen their bond once again.

