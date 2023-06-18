Gabrielle Union’s Latest Red Carpet Look Is One of the Boldest We’ve Ever Seen

When it comes to the red carpet, Gabrielle Union does not mess around. She comes to slay, and did just that at a recent event in Miami Beach. The Bring It On alum hit the red carpet and fashioned one of the most daring looks we’ve seen her wear — and we’re kind of obsessed.

While attending The Perfect Find Centerpiece Screening at the American Black Film Festival on June 16, Union struck a series of fierce poses and showed off her backside in a fabulous Burc Akyol gown. The dress featured a black bodysuit with flowing white sleeves and a sheer black skirt, but that’s not what had us floored. Union’s bodysuit featured a thong back, and the actress did not shy away from showing off this particular element of her dress.

Gabrielle Union attends ‘The Perfect Find’ Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, 2023 in Miami Beach [Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Netflix]

Our jaws were already on the floor when we saw the actress and mom in this look. But we weren’t expecting this detail at all. Union wore her outfit with the best accessory of all — her unassailable confidence. She looked like a true goddess in this ensemble, and was positively beaming as cameras flashed on the red carpet.

Gabrielle Union attends ‘The Perfect Find’ Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, 2023 in Miami Beach [Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Netflix]

Union’s seriously been bringing the heat to Miami Beach. On the same day of The Perfect Find screening, the actress was photographed at the beach in a sizzling white two-piece. It just goes to prove that whether she’s hitting the beach or on the red carpet, Gabrielle Union’s eclectic style never misses.

