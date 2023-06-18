Irina Shayk Embraces Every Part of Her Body in This Daring & Confident i-D Photo Shoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Irina Shayk proves once again that she’s one of the most daring supermodels in the business right now.

On June 14, the Hercules star shared a series of daring snapshots for her dreamy summertime photoshoot. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Summering with my dream team in 🏜️ @i_d 🖤thank u @alastairmckimm 🖤 @drewvickers @ludovicdesaintsernin.”

In the first sensational photo, we see Shayk posing in a sheer white dress that flows in the wind. Along with showing off her long legs, she’s confidently freeing the nipple and flaunting her toned physique. We get a colored shot of this dreamy, daring look, followed by a pic of her wet white dress covering her toned booty.

She looks like a summertime goddess in these pics, and we’re obsessed with this moody photoshoot!

As many Shayk fans know, she’s not afraid to push the boundaries with her photo shoots and often shows off her confident spirit in a showstopping nude photo shoot for an acclaimed brand.

In a previous interview with W Magazine, she talked about the importance of confidence, saying. “We live in the 21st century and with everything that’s going on in the world, people always ask me what it means to be sexy, and sexy is not about wearing a push-up bra and red lipstick and high heels. Every woman is sexy in her own way.”

She added, “It’s something that comes from inside of you. You don’t have to go out there and show it—though if you want to go out there and show it, it’s totally fine.”

