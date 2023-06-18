Meghan Markle’s Agent Just Confirmed Her Podcast Archetypes May Have Found a New Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While many fans have been shocked and confused over the award-winning podcast Archetypes being canceled after one season on Spotify, it seems that may not entirely be the case. In fact, Meghan Markle’s agent just hinted that the podcast may have found a new home already.

In a recent statement to the Wall Street Journal, Meghan’s WME agent told the outlet that Archetypes may not entirely be over and done with. “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify. Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform,” the statement said.

While they didn’t give more information than that, it’s clear that a podcast may be in the works for the Duchess of Sussex. Now, will it be a continuation of Archetypes? Maybe not. Archetypes was a Spotify-exclusive podcast, and her agent specifically said “the Archetypes audience,” so the jury is still out on that one.

Either way, we’re sure fans are quite excited about the development, especially after the shocking news that Archetypes was canceled.

For those that don’t know, Spotify and the Sussexes’ nonprofit Archewell mutually parted ways after their original $20 million deal to obtain the 12-episode podcast. However, Archetypes wasn’t the only project axed. Per Geo News, multiple podcasts were canceled, along with the audio giant cutting over 200 jobs (including the person who signed them up Dawn Ostroff)!

