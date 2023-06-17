Prince Andrew’s Latest Lifestyle Change May Indicate Queen Elizabeth II Protected Him More Than We Thought

And so the Prince Andrew versus King Charles III Royal Lodge saga continues. As many loyal royal fans know, Charles has been trying to get Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge as a part of his “slimmed-down” monarchy initiative. (And many believe it could be the new home for Prince William and Kate Middleton!) However, Andrew just through another obstacle, and again, it’s thanks to Queen Elizabeth II’s pre-emptive move.

As many know, Elizabeth gave Andrew a 75-year lease on the property, which he’s using to try to keep the property, and now, there’s something else. While the lodge undergoes renovations, it seems Andrew made a surprise move: by paying for the renovations himself. Not only that, but he’s reportedly using his inheritance from Elizabeth to do so.

“That’s where Andrew is getting the money from to repair Royal Lodge,” the source said to OK. “He’s been quite open about where the money has come from because he doesn’t want people to think he has come up with it through other means.”

According to OK, the property repairs are said to be over $1.2 million, and it’s unknown how much Elizabeth actually gave to Andrew. So as of right now, we don’t know if that was all of his inheritance, or only a mere fraction of it.

So why is Andrew fighting so hard to keep the property, despite Charles reportedly even offering another home for him to stay in? It’s all about status, according to OK. Insiders said Andrew doesn’t want to “leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family’s portfolio.”