Twitter Is Losing It Over The Accidental NSFW Translation on the French Barbie Movie Poster

With Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie coming out in about a month, everyone is excited for any and every update they can get about the film. Ever since the first round of posters dropped, fans were so excited to see all the little Easter eggs and the iconic one-liners! However, apparently, the creators of the new French Barbie poster made an error that French Twitter can’t stop freaking out about!

On June 16, a Twitter user by the name of @MathildeMerwani posted the French-translated poster of Margot Robbie on Ryan Gosling’s shoulders, telling Twitter why people are freaking out. She said, “French twitter losing its mind right now because they translated the Barbie poster literally and accidentally made a pun that reads ‘She knows how to do everything. He just knows how to f**k.’”

French twitter losing its mind right now because they translated the Barbie poster literally and accidentally made a pun that reads ‘She knows how to do everything. He just knows how to f*ck.’ https://t.co/jGSgJIrr3F — Mathilde Merouani (@MathildeMerwani) June 16, 2023

The line in question is “Lui, c’est juste Ken,” and what they probably meant to say was the now-iconic line of “He’s just Ken.” However, Ken means something different in France, and as you can gather, it apparently has an NSFW translation.

As Merwani said, Twitter is freaking out over this realization. Her tweet has already gotten over eight million views and gone viral, and if anything, it’s only made people more excited for the film.

For those that don’t know, Robbie stars as Barbie and Gosling stars as Ken in the topsy-turvy adventure following Barbie’s existential crisis. It’s set to be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.