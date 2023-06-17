Jennifer Garner Allegedly Rejected BF John Miller From Moving in Together for One Family-Oriented Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no denying that Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John C. Miller are absolutely smitten with one another. But it seems their relationship won’t get more serious anytime soon, despite dating for nearly five years.

It’s alleged that the Miracles from Heaven star rejected Miller’s proposal to move in together, and sources claim that it has everything to do with her children. Apparently, Garner allegedly doesn’t want another blended-family adjustment just yet with her three children.

The source said to RadarOnline, “To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that’s just not an option.”

However, they added that “Jennifer loves John and they see each other whenever they can.” So while it may not be in the cards right now, that doesn’t mean it won’t be in the future.

Garner co-parents her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck named Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 14, and Samuel, 11. Affleck recently married Jennifer Lopez back in 2022, and is the stepfather to her twins, and Garner is also heavily involved with the blended family.

Now, the Alias alum and Miller started dating soon after Garner announced her divorce from Affleck in 2018. They dated until early 2020, but officially reignited their relationship a year later in April 2021 after being photographed together multiple times. Since then, they’ve kept their relationship incredibly low-key and away from the public eye.

