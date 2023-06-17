Kate Middleton Subtly Honored Princess Diana for Her Trooping the Colour Debut as the Princess of Wales

Today marked the inaugural Trooping the Colour celebration under King Charles III’s reign, and the royal family was out in full force. Working members of the House of Windsor were decked out in their finest threads for the festivities, and Kate Middleton looked as elegant as ever in a regal green ensemble. But the Princess of Wales also used the occasion to honor her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and the subtle gesture was incredibly touching.

For her first Trooping the Colour as the Princess of Wales, Kate wore a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana, per Town & Country. The gorgeous drop earrings perfectly complimented Kate’s ensemble, which included a vibrant green coat dress with dazzling jeweled buttons. We weren’t at all surprised Kate chose to honor the Princess of Wales who came before her in such a lovely manner, and it’s not the first time she’s made such a gesture either.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is driven back to Buckingham Palace during the King’s Birthday Parade, ‘Trooping the Colour’, in London on June 17 [Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images]

For King Charles’ coronation in May, Kate also fashioned a pair of earrings that previously belonged to Diana. Honoring her late mother-in-law with delicate sartorial statements has become an integral part of Kate’s style over the years. But her looks often go beyond those small touches.

In the past, the Princess of Wales has even recreated some of Diana’s most famous looks. But it makes sense that, for today especially, Kate would want to feel Diana’s presence. We loved this touching nod to Princess Diana, and we’re certain to see more in the near future.

