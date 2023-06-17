Jennifer Lopez Just Debuted Some Fabulous Fringe & We’re Loving Her New ‘Do

Just a few days ago, we saw Jennifer Lopez grace the red carpet premiere of The Flash in a gorgeous, low-cut look and a sleek ponytail. Now, the “Jenny from the Block” singer is working a whole new ‘do. Lopez took to Instagram and showed off her fierce and fabulous new fringe, and we’re all about this haircut.

In the snapshots, which you can check out below, Lopez smized for a few selfies. Done up in full hair and makeup, the Hustlers star looked as glamorous as ever. But it was her new ‘do that really had fans talking. Courtesy of hairdresser Lorenzo Martin, Lopez worked some thick fringe and looked absolutely flawless.

She also had the perfect caption for the two photos she posted on the ‘Gram. “Bang bang,” she wrote. Throughout the comment section of her post, fans left a string of compliments. “Love it,” one fan wrote. “WOWZA,” another said. And a third fan said, “I LOVE YOU WITH BANGS.” We totally agree!

Lopez has always had a chameleon-like quality to her style ever since she burst onto the scene. She never fails to disappoint when it comes to her sense of fashion and beauty, and this new look has to be one of our favs. We can’t wait to see more of J Lo’s fabulous new fringe!

