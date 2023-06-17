Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Are Reportedly Reacting to Donald Trump’s Indictment In Total Opposite Ways

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re not sure what’s going on through each member of the Trump family’s head as they navigate Donald Trump facing his second indictment and a heap of legal trouble. Many fans were convinced Donald’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump was more on the unfazed side since she’s been trying so hard to distance herself from the controversial family. However, new insiders say she’s dealing with it all in her own way, and her husband Jared Kushner is reportedly dealing with it in the exact opposite way.

Sources told People that Ivanka is trying her hardest to focus on the family-oriented side of her life, specifically the Kushners and her children.

The source said, “It has been a rough period for all of the Trump kids, but Ivanka has always been especially close to her father. She loves him, her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues. She is removed from it and has adapted well to Miami. Her whole family loves it.”

As for Jared, he’s focusing solely on getting his private equity firm to skyrocket in success. The source added, “Jared has lots of business going on in South Florida.”

“Keeping her kids safe from controversy doesn’t mean that she cut herself off from any communication with her father,” the source said. “But Ivanka and Jared are living their own lives now. They are going forward.”

The Trump Card author and Jared share three children together named Arabella Rose, 11, Joseph Frederick, 9, and Theodore James, 7.

