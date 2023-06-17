A Spotify Executive Harshly Called Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Grifters’ for the Podcast Fallout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While most people are shocked that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have parted with Spotify after one season, there’s one Spotify executive that has some choice words for the whole situation.

Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization at Spotify and host of The Ringer podcast Bill Simmons recently spoke about the situation on a recent podcast episode. And as soon as the Sussexes were mentioned, he put them on blast with some harsh words. He started the segment by calling them “the f**king grifters.”

“That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them,” he added. “I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

But that wasn’t the end of it, according to Deadline.

“Shoot this guy to the sun,” Simmons added. “I’m so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table? He just whines about sh-t and keeps giving interviews. Who gives a sh-t? Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favorite son. … You live in f**king Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them.”

This rant comes after it was announced that the Spare author and Meghan would be parting ways with Spotify after their nearly $20 million deal. The company had a lot of rollbacks, and cut ties with multiple podcasts, not just Archetypes — but it’s arguably the most high-profile podcast to be chopped from the entertainment giant.

