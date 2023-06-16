Ivanka Trump’s Alleged Feud With Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss May Be Over Because of This New Development

Ivanka Trump‘s relationship with sister-in-law Karlie Kloss has been challenging due to their opposing political views but the former senior advisor to President Trump and the supermodel could be set to turn over a new leaf if recent reports are to be believed.

Donald Trump’s oldest daughter, 41, has been distancing herself from her father in recent years by not appearing in public with him and staying silent amid his many legal woes. Rumors have even began to swirl that she has plans to change her name to Ivanka Kushner, taking her husband Jared Kushner‘s last name.

Trump’s new focus on the Kushner family brand could change things for Kloss, 30, who is married to her husband’s brother, Joshua Kushner. So, are Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss friends?

Kloss and Trump’s relationship has reportedly been rocky over the years due to political differences. However, more recently, there have been signs that their friendship may be on the mend. In March 2021, Trump was photographed alongside Jared outside of the Miami home Kloss shares with her husband shortly after the model gave birth to her son, Levi.

Mere months before this gathering, Kloss made her feelings towards the Trump family very clear after the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021. Hours after the attack, a pregnant Kloss tweeted, “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American.”

Kloss then doubled down when a Twitter user order her to, “Tell your sister-in-law and brother-in-law.” She responded: “I’ve tried.” Related story Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend & Meghan Markle Had the Same Surprising First Impression of Him

Page Six reported that Kloss’s sister-in-law was left “surprised and hurt” after the comments while sources close to Kloss claimed she “hasn’t had a close relationship” with Trump for “quite some time.”

Over the years, Trump had sporadically shown support for her sister-in-law, including a Twitter video celebrating Kloss’s hosting duties on Project Runway in 2019. However, Kloss never returned the favor and has been open about the fact that she had voted for Hillary Clinton in her 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

All that being said, if rumors about Ivanka Trump’s new beginnings are true perhaps the sister-in-laws no longer have the same political differences that kept them divided.

