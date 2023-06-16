What Brooke Shields Wants Us To Learn From Her Teen Stardom in a ‘Male-Dominated’ Era Of Hollywood

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Brooke Shields’ Hulu documentary, Pretty Baby, came out in early April, fans revisited some of the heartbreaking details from her young Hollywood career. At the time, she wasn’t allowed to shape her career the way many talented teens can these days via social media — somebody else was in charge.

The 58-year-old actress explained to Variety how a “male-dominated” era created a less-than-safe environment for her as a young star. “It was a very different era for me, and there was so much that was accepted that would not be accepted today, and I appreciate that that’s now the dialogue that’s happening.” In the documentary, she shared how the sex scene in the 1981 film, Endless Love, traumatized her because director Franco Zeffirelli was just out of the shot twisting her toe. He wanted more “ecstasy” out of her when in reality, this moment was beyond anything she had ever experienced in her personal life.

“My biggest problem in that era was not being allowed to grow as a talent. I didn’t have to,” Shields continued. “I was pretty, I showed up, I had a good work ethic. I did what they needed from me. I was box office, and that was it.” While that speaks volumes about her professionalism in the entertainment industry, she wishes she had a voice at the time. “Broadening the scope of who are the creatives actually creating these films, I think there’s going to be more of an appreciation and understanding of the nuances of what it means to be female,” she added.

Shields believes that things are slowly “changing” in Hollywood, but she knows her talent was somewhat wasted because she was confined by her sexualized image. “It’s just hard to put into words, [but] I think not being able to grow and being taught was the thing that I have the biggest issue with because I was capable of more.”

