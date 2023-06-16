‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Drops His New Sassenach Scottish Gin That’s for the Wild at Heart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Listen up, Outlander fans! Your favorite Scot, Sam Heughan, has exciting news that’s sure to make your soon-to-come binge-watching marathon even more delightful. Just in time for the release of Outlander‘s season 7, Heughan (Jamie Fraser) added a brand new product to his liquor brand, Sassenach Spirits. Now fans, as well as cocktail lovers, can get a taste of Scotland through the Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin. No doubt this drink is perfect for those who are wild at heart.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This gin is infused with eight botanicals that are inspired by Heughan’s home region Galloway, which is situated in the southwest of Scotland. It perfectly captures a fresh, neat taste that will leave every lass and lad wanting more. It features bold notes of apples, berries, and juniper that are balanced with savory rhubarb and toasted oats.

Of course, you can’t exclude the woodsy accents of Scotland’s enchanting forests. Pleasant smells like pine and floral heather can also be found in this latest launch. It’s likely that each taste will feel like you’ve been transported to Scotland. Maybe not 18th-century Scotland like Claire Fraser (played by Caítriona Balfe) on Outlander, though it’s nice to dream.

The Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin

Courtesy of The Sassenach.

Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin $44.99 Buy now

If this is anything like the brand’s Sassenach Whiskey, the gin is bound to become a big hit. Try the Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin, which is now available nationwide in the U.S. Hurry, though, because we know we’re about to add a few to our cart now. So, sláinte (or cheers) to your new favorite drink!

Don’t forget, Outlander’s season 7 premiere is today and Heughan and co-star Caitríona Balfe gave us all details about this season. Trust us, this new season will have you in need of a few glasses of the Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin. Are Outlandertinis a thing? If not, let’s make it one tonight. If you prefer pairing your gin with a book, check out Heughan’s memoir, “Waypoints.” And for Heughan’s whisky, tequila and all the Outlander gifts you could ever dream of, take a look at our Outlander gift guide here. Check out how to watch the show on Starz here. Related story Rothy's Ultra-Comfy Meghan Markle-Loved Flats Are Majorly Discounted & So Many Styles Are Now Under $100

Before you go, check out the all-time best ‘Outlander’ episodes you need to watch.