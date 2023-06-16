Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Trooping the Colour Invite Snub Was Expected for This Relatable Reason

Kristyn Burtt
It’s not surprising that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to King Charles III’s first Trooping of the Colour on June 17 since the royal family feud is still raging on. Royal experts are weighing in on the reasons why, and it’s honestly quite relatable for anyone who has sparred with a family member. 

For King Charles, it’s about showing a confident and steady roster of senior royals after a year of tumultuous headlines in the British tabloids leading up to his May coronation. “King Charles will surround himself with those people he feels he can trust and rely on to do the heavy lifting: Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, and, of course, the real stars of the show these days, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children,” Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, told Fox News Digital.

On the flip side, Harry and Meghan also seem to want a break from the family noise and they know that their presence is often “an unnecessary distraction.” It’s a way for everyone to avoid feeling “uncomfortable,” To Di for Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield shared with the medial outlet. “I think it’s OK for him to sit this one out,” she added. “The last time he attended with his wife, they felt so excluded that they decided not to participate in all the queen’s Platinum Jubilee events that they were invited to.” 

In addition to the rift, Prince Harry still has his ongoing battle against several members of the Royal Rota in phone-hacking cases and his explosive testimony might have ruffled a few feathers at the palace. In the end, it’s one less obligation for the Sussexes to worry about and King Charles can enjoy his first Trooping the Colour celebration without the media focusing on a never-ending family battle.

