Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend & Meghan Markle Had the Same Surprising First Impression of Him

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, may have received a very different treatment from the British media than Meghan Markle has experienced but that doesn’t mean the two women don’t have something in common.

Aside from their shared romances with Prince Harry, Davy and Markle had a similar perspective on the British Royal and that is the fact that they didn’t care about him at all. Well, they didn’t care about his titles.

In his memoir Spare, Harry described meeting Davy for the first time in 2004 during a trip to South Africa shortly before he began military training. The pair would go on to have an on-off relationship until 2011 but, off the bat, Davy was surprisingly disinterested in his background.

“Unlike so many girls I met, she wasn’t visibly fitting herself for a crown the moment she shook my hand. She seemed immune to that common affliction sometimes called throne syndrome,” Harry wrote of their first meeting in his memoir. “I’d always wanted to know what it might be like to meet a woman and not have her eyes widen at the mention of my title but instead to widen them myself, using my mind, my heart. With Chelsy, that seemed a real possibility. Not only was she uninterested in my title, she seemed bored by it. ‘Oh, you’re a prince? Yawn.'”

Davy, a Zimbabwe native, apparent lack of care for Harry’s Royal roots is similar to how Markle described her reaction in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. She was also surprisingly unaware of what to expect from dating him.

“I didn’t do any research about what [marrying a royal] would mean,” Markle told Winfrey in the couple’s bombshell interview after exiting the Royal Family. “I didn’t feel any need to because everything I needed to know he was sharing with me. Everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.” Related story Ivanka Trump's Alleged Feud With Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss May Be Over Because of This New Development

Though not as severe as Markle, Davy also faced intense scrutiny in the media during her relationship with Harry. Ultimately, it would lead to the demise of their relationship, as Harry confirmed in his memoir.

“The whole world isn’t made to put up with constant scrutiny, and I don’t know if Chels could bear it, and I couldn’t ask her to. Chels insisted that she was not sure if she was prepared for all of that. A whole life with someone on your heels? What could I say to her?” he wrote, adding that he “completely understood her desire for freedom.”

Little did he know, that same scrutiny would eventually lead to his now-infamous exit from Royal duties after Markle’s mental health suffered due to the pressure of the role. Now, the Prince seems to have finally gotten his happily ever after away from the glaring lens of British tabloids.

Before you go, click here to see everyone Prince Harry dated before meeting Meghan Markle.