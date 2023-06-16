Gabrielle Union Turned the Heat Up on a Miami Beach With Her Sizzling White Bikini Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union is busy promoting her latest film, The Perfect Find, but that did not stop her from enjoying a moment of relaxation in Miami. The 50-year-old star made a dazzling appearance on the beach on Thursday with a chic white bikini that’s right on-trend for summer.

Union was spotted stepping out of the ocean and onto the white beach with a huge smile plastered on her face. (See the photos HERE.) Her stylish swimsuit had a one-should cutout design on the top and a high-cut bikini bottom. The silhouette showed off her gorgeous curves and toned abs — Union rocked this summer style! She kept her hair slicked back in a high ponytail and sported brown-lensed sunglasses to protect her eyes from the blazing sun.

The Being Mary Jane star has learned to reframe her thoughts on body image over the years and learned to focus on her mental health first. Union is now relishing in “making behavior modification that is going to be a lifetime lifestyle of personal accountability and, under that umbrella, it includes mind, body, soul.” She explained her why she made this adjustment to PopSugar, “I think a lot of us, we think we’re going to feel better if more people are looking at us positively or desiring us or are envious of us, or we become somebody’s goals as opposed to being your own goals. But if your soul is crooked or eroding, it really doesn’t matter what the hell you look like. You’re going to feel like s**t.”

That’s sound advice that she wants to share with other women in her new two-part special, Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, on BET. It premiered on June 15, and it gives viewers an inside look at this special season of her life — from her family with husband Dwyane Wade to her epic birthday party in Africa last year. Union is keeping her summer hot and sizzling!

