Donald Trump’s Ego Might Have Gotten in the Way of Making This Wise Legal Move To Avoid Federal Charges

Donald Trump is already on his second indictment of 2023, but his latest one could have been avoided if he had only listened to his legal team. It seems that the former president’s lawyer, Christopher Kise, tried very hard to get him out of this situation with a plea deal.

Kiss reportedly spoke with the Justice Department last fall to try and “negotiate a settlement that would preclude charges,” according to The Washington Post. This was well before Donald Trump was indicted in his hush-money payment case in New York, so the thought was to find “an exit ramp to avoid prosecuting a former president.” Well, that day has come and gone because it was apparently Donald Trump’s ego that got him in this situation where he now has an additional 37 charges on his record.

Sources told the media outlet that the former president “was not interested” in pursuing Kise’s recommended advice and instead, wanted to take “a more pugilistic approach” that was offered by other lawyers. By staying in fight mode, the Letters to Trump author now finds himself in “the most legally perilous moment of his life playing out in a federal court.” If he loses the classified documents case, he could find himself being sentenced to “decades in prison” at the age of 77.

Now, Donald Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung is alleging that the former president was “in full compliance with the Presidential Records Act” and it is the Department of Justice that “rejected” their “offer of cooperation” to return the documents. Yet, this entire court case may have been completely avoided if Donald Trump had put his ego aside for just one moment and followed the original legal guidance that Kise offered him.

