Kevin Costner Is Accusing Ex Christine Baumgartner of Making This Shady Financial Move Amid Their Bitter Divorce

Things don’t seem to be going too well between Kevin Costner and his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner. Besides their battle over the prenuptial agreement and her alleged refusal to leave their marital home, it seems that there’s a credit card issue that is also causing some problems in their breakup.

The 68-year-old actor filed court documents that claim his 49-year-old estranged wife withdrew money from his bank account and charged his credit card “a total of $95,000,” according to the legal filings obtained by Us Weekly. What is likely fueling the situation is that the amount was “payable to her divorce attorneys and forensic accountant” and it was “done without any prior notice.”

Costner also alleged that Baumgartner has “various financial demands” that she wants him to agree to before she exits their Carpinteria, California estate. However, the Yellowstone star is fighting back because he feels he has held up his side of their prenup while she has not. “Kevin simply asks that Christine honor her commitments to him, by moving out of his separate property home. He has offered financial assistance to ease the transition,” the court documents state. Costner is also current with “100% of the children’s expenses.”

The couple has been married for 19 years and share three children, sons Cayden, 15, and Logan, 14, and daughter Grace, 12. In addition to his divorce, Costner is wrapping up his time on Yellowstone while preparing to direct and star in an ambitious four-part film project that he’s financing himself, Horizon: An American Saga. It stands to be a very busy, but emotionally stressful, time for Costner.

